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Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Receives Average Rating of "Strong Sell" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
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Key Points

  • Analyst consensus: Six analysts give ABR a "Strong Sell" rating (five sells, one buy) with an average 1‑year target of $9.00 and several firms recently trimming targets to the ~$8–11 range.
  • Dividend risk: Arbor pays $0.30 quarterly (annualized $1.20), yielding 14.8% but with a payout ratio of 218%, suggesting the dividend may be unsustainable.
  • Valuation & balance sheet snapshot: ABR trades near $8.13 with a $1.56B market cap, P/E ~14.8 and elevated leverage (debt/equity ~2.41), and a 52‑week range of $7.11–$12.57.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of "Strong Sell" from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings cut Arbor Realty Trust from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Citizens Jmp lowered their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Arbor Realty Trust from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ABR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arbor Realty Trust

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $669,000. Forty three Eighteen Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Fund Advisors of America Inc FL purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. NWF Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 57.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arbor Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of ABR opened at $8.13 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day moving average is $7.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.34. Arbor Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 394.59 and a current ratio of 394.59.

Arbor Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.8%. Arbor Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 218.18%.

About Arbor Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: ABR is a real estate investment trust specializing in the origination, acquisition, financing, structuring and management of commercial real estate loans and securities. The company focuses primarily on multifamily and commercial mortgage lending, targeting properties such as apartment communities, senior housing and healthcare facilities. Through both agency and non-agency channels, Arbor Realty Trust seeks to deliver liquidity solutions to borrowers while generating stable, risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders.

Core business activities include originating first-mortgage loans secured by multifamily and mixed-use properties, as well as providing mezzanine financing and preferred equity investments.

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Analyst Recommendations for Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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