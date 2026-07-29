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Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS) Expected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
Arbutus Biopharma logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • Arbutus Biopharma is expected to report Q2 2026 results before market open on Wednesday, August 5. Analysts forecast a loss of $0.02 per share and revenue of $0.70 million; the earnings call is scheduled for August 13 at 9:30 a.m. ET.
  • The company’s stock opened at $4.41, with a one-year range of $3.26 to $5.38 and a market capitalization of approximately $871 million. Analysts have a consensus “Hold” rating and an average price target of $5.00.
  • Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.79% of ABUS, with several firms increasing their positions. Arbutus is focused on developing therapies for chronic hepatitis B, including RNA interference, capsid assembly modulators, and lipid nanoparticle delivery technology.
  • Interested in Arbutus Biopharma? Here are five stocks we like better.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Arbutus Biopharma to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share and revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 13, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Arbutus Biopharma had a return on equity of 129.32% and a net margin of 83.95%.The company had revenue of $179.13 million during the quarter.

Arbutus Biopharma Stock Performance

ABUS opened at $4.41 on Wednesday. Arbutus Biopharma has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $5.38. The company has a market cap of $871.15 million, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.62. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $4.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ABUS shares. Wall Street Zen raised Arbutus Biopharma from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arbutus Biopharma has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $5.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on ABUS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arbutus Biopharma

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABUS. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 247,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 37,616 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 45,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 6,161 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 56,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 24,699 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 120,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 41,447 shares during the last quarter. 43.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing and advancing a cure for chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. The company's pipeline features both direct-acting antivirals and host-targeting therapies designed to reduce viral load and restore immune function. Lead programs include an RNA interference (RNAi) candidate aimed at silencing viral gene expression and next-generation capsid assembly modulators that seek to inhibit viral replication at its core.

In addition to its antiviral portfolio, Arbutus leverages proprietary lipid nanoparticle (LNP) delivery technology to optimize the distribution and cellular uptake of nucleic acid therapeutics.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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