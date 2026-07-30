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ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Sets New 12-Month High - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
ARC Resources logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • ARC Resources shares reached a new 52-week high, trading as high as C$33.10 and last changing hands at C$33.00, above the previous close of C$32.54.
  • Despite the stock’s gains, analyst sentiment has weakened: the consensus rating is “Hold” with a C$30.35 price target, below the current trading level. Several firms recently downgraded the stock or lowered their ratings.
  • ARC Resources reported quarterly EPS of C$1.03 on C$2.10 billion in revenue, with a 22.18% net margin and 17.43% return on equity. The company has a market capitalization of approximately C$18.56 billion.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of ARC Resources.

Shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$33.10 and last traded at C$33.00, with a volume of 577410 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$32.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARX has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities downgraded ARC Resources from a "strong-buy" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Scotiabank upgraded ARC Resources to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered ARC Resources from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut ARC Resources from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of ARC Resources from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ARC Resources has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of C$30.35.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ARX

ARC Resources Stock Up 0.7%

The firm's 50 day moving average is C$31.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$28.35. The firm has a market cap of C$18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.61.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.10 billion during the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 17.43%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ARC Resources Ltd. will post 2.7255139 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ARC Resources

(Get Free Report)

ARC Resources Ltd. is a pure-play Montney producer and one of Canada's largest dividend-paying energy companies, featuring low-cost operations. ARC's investment-grade credit profile is supported by commodity and geographic diversity and robust risk management practices around all aspects of the business.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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