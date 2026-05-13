Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Shares Up 2.3% - Should You Buy?

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR - Get Free Report)'s share price traded up 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.75 and last traded at $6.5370. 44,587,984 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 34,474,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.39.

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Trending Headlines about Archer Aviation

Here are the key news stories impacting Archer Aviation this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $11.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACHR

Archer Aviation Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a current ratio of 19.89, a quick ratio of 19.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.39.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Priya Gupta sold 10,172 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $65,711.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 171,754 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,109,530.84. This trade represents a 5.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 94,725 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $611,923.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 1,345,430 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,691,477.80. This represents a 6.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 255,750 shares of company stock worth $1,645,333. Company insiders own 7.65% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archer Aviation

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,363,259 shares of the company's stock worth $501,640,000 after purchasing an additional 16,452,398 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Archer Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,494,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in Archer Aviation by 13,793.3% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,212,722 shares of the company's stock worth $45,708,000 after buying an additional 4,182,400 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Archer Aviation by 423.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,126,217 shares of the company's stock worth $38,549,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Archer Aviation by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 35,170,701 shares of the company's stock worth $264,484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869,252 shares in the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation, Inc NYSE: ACHR is a California-based aerospace company developing electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft designed to serve as sustainable urban air mobility solutions. Founded in 2018 by Adam Goldstein and Brett Adcock, Archer focuses on the design, development and certification of zero-emissions air taxis aimed at reducing traffic congestion in densely populated metropolitan areas. The company's flagship prototypes, “Maker” and “Midnight,” have been engineered to deliver quiet, efficient short-haul flights with ranges of up to 100 miles per charge.

Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Archer operates a manufacturing facility in nearby Santa Cruz County and maintains research partnerships with automotive and energy companies, including a collaboration with Stellantis to integrate advanced battery systems.

Further Reading

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