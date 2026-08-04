Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) Announces Earnings Results

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.40, Zacks reports. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Archer Daniels Midland updated its FY 2026 guidance to 5.150-5.600 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Archer Daniels Midland's conference call:

ADM raised its full-year 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $5.15–$5.60 from $4.15–$4.70, citing strong first-half execution, supportive biofuels margins and continued Nutrition improvement.

to $5.15–$5.60 from $4.15–$4.70, citing strong first-half execution, supportive biofuels margins and continued Nutrition improvement. Second-quarter results benefited from a constructive biofuels environment, with global oilseed processing volumes up nearly 5%, stronger ethanol margins and higher demand for soybean meal; total segment operating profit rose to $1.5 billion.

Nutrition operating profit increased 51% sequentially to $172 million, led by flavors, progress at the Decatur East facility and animal-nutrition portfolio actions. ADM also highlighted a natural-colors opportunity it estimates could eventually contribute $80 million–$100 million in operating profit.

ADM is advancing relatively low-cost brownfield expansions at four U.S. crushing facilities, with expected capital spending of about $100 million, while maintaining 2026 CapEx guidance of $1.3 billion–$1.5 billion and evaluating opportunistic share repurchases later this year.

The outlook remains exposed to volatile crush margins, geopolitical disruptions, weather, energy prices and trade assumptions, including continued Chinese purchases of North American soybeans. Management expects the fourth quarter to be seasonally weaker for flavors and potentially weaker than the third quarter depending on Q4 crush-margin execution.

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Archer Daniels Midland Trading Up 1.6%

NYSE ADM traded up $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,394,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,815,667. Archer Daniels Midland has a one year low of $54.55 and a one year high of $88.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Archer Daniels Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Archer Daniels Midland's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADM shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Archer Daniels Midland from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Research downgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer Daniels Midland presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Archer Daniels Midland

Archer Daniels Midland News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Archer Daniels Midland this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly earnings topped estimates. ADM reported adjusted EPS of $1.84, compared with the Zacks consensus estimate of $1.42 and $0.93 in the prior-year quarter. Reported net earnings were $908 million, while adjusted net earnings totaled $895 million. Archer Daniels Midland Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

ADM reported adjusted EPS of $1.84, compared with the Zacks consensus estimate of $1.42 and $0.93 in the prior-year quarter. Reported net earnings were $908 million, while adjusted net earnings totaled $895 million. Positive Sentiment: Revenue growth also exceeded expectations. Quarterly revenue increased 7.2% year over year, supporting the view that operating conditions improved across ADM’s businesses. ADM Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Quarterly revenue increased 7.2% year over year, supporting the view that operating conditions improved across ADM’s businesses. Positive Sentiment: ADM raised its 2026 adjusted EPS guidance for the second time. The company now expects approximately $5.15 to $5.60 per share, up from its previous $4.15-to-$4.70 range and above the roughly $4.63 consensus forecast. ADM Raises Annual Profit Forecast

The company now expects approximately $5.15 to $5.60 per share, up from its previous $4.15-to-$4.70 range and above the roughly $4.63 consensus forecast. Positive Sentiment: Biofuels and oilseed processing are driving the improved outlook. Management cited a stronger soybean-processing outlook and favorable new U.S. biofuels policy, making biofuels an increasingly important growth contributor. ADM Raises 2026 Outlook as Biofuels Drive Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archer Daniels Midland

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compound Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the company's stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,180,949 shares of the company's stock valued at $355,343,000 after buying an additional 585,226 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 120,725 shares of the company's stock worth $6,585,000 after acquiring an additional 11,383 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,179 shares of the company's stock worth $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares during the period. Finally, Braeburn Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the fourth quarter worth approximately $420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company's stock.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) is a global agricultural processor and food-ingredient provider that sources, transports and processes oilseeds, corn, wheat and other agricultural commodities. The company operates large-scale crushing, refining and processing facilities that produce vegetable oils, protein meals, corn sweeteners, starches, ethanol, animal feeds and a wide range of food and industrial ingredients. ADM also develops specialty ingredients and solutions for human and animal nutrition, food and beverage formulation, and industrial applications such as bio-based materials and renewable fuels.

ADM's business combines commodity origination and merchandising with downstream manufacturing and ingredient formulation.

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