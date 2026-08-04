Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Archrock (NYSE:AROC - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.07), Zacks reports. Archrock had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 22.89%.

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Archrock Price Performance

Shares of Archrock stock traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $35.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,487,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,192. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. Archrock has a 52 week low of $21.17 and a 52 week high of $42.23.

Archrock Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from Archrock's previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Archrock's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AROC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings raised Archrock from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $41.00 price target on Archrock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research downgraded Archrock from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Archrock from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Archrock from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archrock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $41.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AROC

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Archrock news, SVP Jason Ingersoll sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total transaction of $1,260,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 277,454 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,595,968.26. This trade represents a 10.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Doug S. Aron sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $3,306,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 394,337 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,487,941.38. The trade was a 18.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 158,000 shares of company stock worth $5,907,370 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Archrock

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Archrock by 0.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,866 shares of the energy company's stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Archrock by 217.9% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,316 shares of the energy company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Archrock by 482.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the energy company's stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Archrock by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 279,100 shares of the energy company's stock worth $6,930,000 after purchasing an additional 55,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Archrock by 19.8% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company's stock.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc is a Houston‐based provider of natural gas compression services and equipment to the oil and gas industry in North America. Founded in 2004, the company supplies both short‐term rentals and long‐term contracts for compression solutions, serving upstream and midstream producers. Archrock's offerings include engineered compression systems, aftermarket parts, maintenance and field services designed to optimize wellhead and pipeline operations.

The company's core business activities focus on the design, manufacture, rental and sale of gas compression equipment.

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