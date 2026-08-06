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Arcos Dorados (ARCO) Expected to Release Earnings on Thursday

Written by MarketBeat
August 6, 2026
Arcos Dorados logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Arcos Dorados is expected to report Q2 2026 earnings before the market opens on August 13. Analysts forecast earnings of $0.1475 per share on $1.2786 billion in revenue; the conference call is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The company’s previous quarter exceeded expectations, with earnings of $0.17 per share versus the $0.11 consensus and revenue rising 12.9% year over year to $1.22 billion.
  • Wall Street’s overall rating is “Buy,” with an average price target of $10.50 versus the stock’s recent price of $8.44. Institutional investors own approximately 55.9% of the company.
  • Five stocks we like better than Arcos Dorados.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect Arcos Dorados to announce earnings of $0.1475 per share and revenue of $1.2786 billion for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 13, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 4.86%.The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Arcos Dorados to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Arcos Dorados Stock Performance

NYSE:ARCO opened at $8.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Arcos Dorados has a 12-month low of $6.54 and a 12-month high of $9.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Arcos Dorados by 9,074.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,717 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Arcos Dorados during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. 55.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded Arcos Dorados from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Santander raised shares of Arcos Dorados to an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Arcos Dorados in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.50 in a report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $10.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARCO

About Arcos Dorados

(Get Free Report)

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc is the largest independent McDonald's franchisee in the world, operating under an exclusive license agreement with McDonald's Corporation. The company develops, owns and operates quick-service restaurants, offering the full McDonald's menu, including hamburgers, chicken sandwiches, salads, sides, desserts and McCafé beverages. In addition to restaurant operations, Arcos Dorados manages supply chain logistics, property development, training and support services for its franchise network.

Headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay, Arcos Dorados serves 20 markets across Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Puerto Rico and Uruguay.

Read More

Earnings History for Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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