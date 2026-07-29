Arcus Biosciences (RCUS) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.8912) per share and revenue of $22.2150 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $17.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 68.97% and a negative net margin of 156.36%.The business's revenue was down 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Arcus Biosciences to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Arcus Biosciences Stock Performance

RCUS opened at $27.11 on Wednesday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $26.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.93. Arcus Biosciences has a 52-week low of $8.84 and a 52-week high of $31.74. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on RCUS. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Lifesci Capital initiated coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Arcus Biosciences has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $36.40.

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Insider Activity at Arcus Biosciences

In other news, President Juan C. Jaen sold 20,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total value of $574,317.54. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 822,240 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,532,508.80. This represents a 2.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Alexander Azoy sold 2,562 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $66,022.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 39,581 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,020,002.37. This represents a 6.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 110,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,174,319. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcus Biosciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 253.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 90,954 shares of the company's stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 65,254 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 37,572 shares of the company's stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,194,622 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,378,000 after buying an additional 270,253 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 106.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 914,208 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,177,000 after buying an additional 470,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company's stock.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapies. The company's research platform centers on modulating tumor microenvironments and immune checkpoints through both small-molecule and antibody-based candidates. Arcus aims to enhance antitumor immune responses by targeting pathways such as the adenosine axis and inhibitory receptors on immune cells.

The company's lead clinical programs include etrumadenant, an orally administered A2A adenosine receptor antagonist being evaluated in combination with anti-PD-1 therapy, and domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody.

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