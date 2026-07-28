Ardent Health (ARDT) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ardent Health (NYSE:ARDT - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Ardent Health to post earnings of $0.17 per share and revenue of $1.5897 billion for the quarter. Ardent Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.900-1.270 EPS. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

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Ardent Health (NYSE:ARDT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Ardent Health had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 13.85%. On average, analysts expect Ardent Health to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ardent Health Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of Ardent Health stock traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $11.32. The company had a trading volume of 63,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,786. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $9.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.76. Ardent Health has a 52-week low of $7.71 and a 52-week high of $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARDT. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Ardent Health from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Ardent Health from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered Ardent Health from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on Ardent Health from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Ardent Health in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ardent Health has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $14.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARDT

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Alfred Lumsdaine bought 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.81 per share, for a total transaction of $88,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 329,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,900,102.23. This trade represents a 3.13% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARDT. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Ardent Health by 1,177.7% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,862 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Ardent Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Ardent Health by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,200 shares of the company's stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardent Health during the third quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardent Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000.

About Ardent Health

Ardent Health, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker ARDT, is a healthcare delivery company focused on acquiring, developing and managing acute care hospitals and complementary outpatient facilities across the United States. The company's integrated platform encompasses both inpatient and outpatient services, designed to provide end-to-end care solutions and address the full continuum of patient needs.

Through its network, Ardent Health operates general hospitals, emergency departments, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care clinics, rehabilitation and post-acute care facilities.

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