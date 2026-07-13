Ardent Health, Inc. (NYSE:ARDT) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Ardent Health, Inc. (NYSE:ARDT - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.1250.

ARDT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Ardent Health from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen lowered Ardent Health from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Research raised Ardent Health from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on Ardent Health from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Ardent Health in a report on Friday, June 12th.

Get Ardent Health alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ardent Health

Insider Buying and Selling at Ardent Health

In related news, CFO Alfred Lumsdaine purchased 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.81 per share, with a total value of $88,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 329,183 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,900,102.23. The trade was a 3.13% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Ardent Health by 1,177.7% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,862 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Ardent Health during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Monetary Solutions Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ardent Health during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Ardent Health by 121.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,200 shares of the company's stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Abel Hall LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardent Health in the first quarter valued at about $87,000.

Ardent Health Price Performance

NYSE:ARDT opened at $10.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.26. Ardent Health has a 1 year low of $7.71 and a 1 year high of $15.48.

Ardent Health (NYSE:ARDT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Ardent Health had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 2.09%.Ardent Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.900-1.270 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ardent Health will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Ardent Health Company Profile

Ardent Health, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker ARDT, is a healthcare delivery company focused on acquiring, developing and managing acute care hospitals and complementary outpatient facilities across the United States. The company's integrated platform encompasses both inpatient and outpatient services, designed to provide end-to-end care solutions and address the full continuum of patient needs.

Through its network, Ardent Health operates general hospitals, emergency departments, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care clinics, rehabilitation and post-acute care facilities.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ardent Health, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ardent Health wasn't on the list.

While Ardent Health currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here