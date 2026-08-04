Ardent Health (NYSE:ARDT) Issues Earnings Results

Ardent Health (NYSE:ARDT - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06), FiscalAI reports. Ardent Health had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 2.09%.The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.59 billion. Ardent Health updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.780-1.150 EPS.

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Ardent Health Trading Down 0.1%

ARDT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.74. 413,105 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,909. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Ardent Health has a 52-week low of $7.71 and a 52-week high of $15.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARDT has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ardent Health from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Ardent Health in a report on Friday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen cut Ardent Health from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ardent Health from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Ardent Health from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $14.04.

View Our Latest Research Report on ARDT

Insider Buying and Selling at Ardent Health

In related news, CFO Alfred Lumsdaine bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.81 per share, with a total value of $88,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 329,183 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,900,102.23. This trade represents a 3.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardent Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Ardent Health by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 71,304 shares of the company's stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 13,964 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Ardent Health by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 551,738 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,872,000 after acquiring an additional 316,961 shares in the last quarter. VARCOV Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ardent Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ardent Health by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC now owns 62,957 shares of the company's stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 31,758 shares during the period. Finally, Numerai GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardent Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $616,000.

About Ardent Health

Ardent Health, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker ARDT, is a healthcare delivery company focused on acquiring, developing and managing acute care hospitals and complementary outpatient facilities across the United States. The company's integrated platform encompasses both inpatient and outpatient services, designed to provide end-to-end care solutions and address the full continuum of patient needs.

Through its network, Ardent Health operates general hospitals, emergency departments, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care clinics, rehabilitation and post-acute care facilities.

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