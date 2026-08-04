Ardent Health (NYSE:ARDT) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Ardent Health (NYSE:ARDT - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.780-1.150 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.4 billion-$6.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.5 billion.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ardent Health from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ardent Health from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Ardent Health in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Ardent Health from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Ardent Health from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $14.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ARDT

Ardent Health Price Performance

Shares of Ardent Health stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.74. The company's stock had a trading volume of 413,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,913. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.43. Ardent Health has a 12-month low of $7.71 and a 12-month high of $15.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Ardent Health (NYSE:ARDT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Ardent Health had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 13.85%. Ardent Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.780-1.150 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ardent Health will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ardent Health

In related news, CFO Alfred Lumsdaine acquired 10,000 shares of Ardent Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.81 per share, for a total transaction of $88,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 329,183 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,900,102.23. This trade represents a 3.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardent Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARDT. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ardent Health by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,104 shares of the company's stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 7,182 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ardent Health by 1,684.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 767,862 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,558,000 after buying an additional 724,841 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ardent Health by 235.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,468 shares of the company's stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 40,318 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ardent Health by 574.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,238 shares of the company's stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 34,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ardent Health by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 286,848 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter.

Ardent Health Company Profile

Ardent Health, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker ARDT, is a healthcare delivery company focused on acquiring, developing and managing acute care hospitals and complementary outpatient facilities across the United States. The company's integrated platform encompasses both inpatient and outpatient services, designed to provide end-to-end care solutions and address the full continuum of patient needs.

Through its network, Ardent Health operates general hospitals, emergency departments, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care clinics, rehabilitation and post-acute care facilities.

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