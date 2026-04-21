Ares Capital (ARCC) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Ares Capital to post earnings of $0.48 per share and revenue of $779.1030 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at 12:00 PM ET.

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Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The investment management company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Ares Capital had a net margin of 42.56% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $793.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $795.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ares Capital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ares Capital Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $19.12 on Tuesday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $18.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Ares Capital has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $23.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.58.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.0%. Ares Capital's payout ratio is currently 103.23%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Scott C. Lem purchased 5,186 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.29 per share, for a total transaction of $100,037.94. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 39,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,241.27. This represents a 15.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Kort Schnabel purchased 12,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.13 per share, for a total transaction of $239,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 40,500 shares in the company, valued at $774,765. The trade was a 44.64% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SWAN Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Advocate Investing Services LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ARCC shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ares Capital from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ARCC

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation NASDAQ: ARCC is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that specializes in providing debt and equity financing solutions to U.S. middle-market companies. As a BDC, Ares Capital offers investors access to a diversified portfolio of tailored credit investments, including senior secured loans, unitranche financing, mezzanine debt and equity co-investments. The firm's flexible capital structures are designed to support companies seeking growth capital, refinancing or strategic acquisitions.

Through its credit platform, Ares Capital focuses on originations, underwriting and portfolio management across a range of industries, with a particular emphasis on sectors such as healthcare, technology, industrials and business services.

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