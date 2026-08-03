Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES - Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $143.00 to $153.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the asset manager's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.23% from the stock's current price.

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ARES has been the topic of several other research reports. Citizens Jmp reduced their price target on shares of Ares Management from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ares Management from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $160.33.

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Ares Management Price Performance

NYSE ARES traded up $7.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $135.13. 1,357,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,191,032. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Ares Management has a 12-month low of $95.80 and a 12-month high of $195.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.61. The company has a market capitalization of $44.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.49.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.27 billion. Ares Management had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 10.63%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ares Management will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Management

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Ares Management by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,344 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Management by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 17,634 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 642 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 50.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation NYSE: ARES is a global alternative asset manager that provides investment solutions across credit, private equity and real estate. The firm originates and manages capital across a range of strategies including direct lending, syndicated and special situations credit, private equity buyouts and growth investments, and real estate equity and debt. Ares serves institutional investors, insurance companies, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, and high‑net‑worth clients through both commingled funds and bespoke managed account structures.

Within credit, Ares offers strategies spanning leveraged loans, structured credit, opportunistic and distressed debt, and specialty finance, with an emphasis on underwriting, portfolio construction and active asset management.

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