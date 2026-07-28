Argus Has Lowered Expectations for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Stock Price

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO - Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Argus from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the specialty retailer's stock. Argus' target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.79% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial set a $32.00 price target on Tractor Supply and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $38.00 price target (down from $43.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $39.27.

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Tractor Supply Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of TSCO opened at $31.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.04. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $62.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.46.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 41.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Tractor Supply has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-2.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSCO. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Bayban bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company's stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company NASDAQ: TSCO is a specialty retailer focused on products for the home, farm, ranch and outdoors. The company operates a network of physical retail locations complemented by an e-commerce platform, offering a one-stop source of supplies and equipment for customers with rural and suburban lifestyles. Its merchandise assortment targets a range of needs, from animal and livestock care to maintenance, outdoor power equipment, and seasonal products.

Product categories include animal feed and supplies, pet products, fencing and fencing supplies, equine equipment, lawn and garden tools, work clothing and footwear, and small agricultural and outdoor power equipment.

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