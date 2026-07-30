Argus Issues Positive Forecast for CocaCola (NYSE:KO) Stock Price

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Argus from $91.00 to $97.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Argus' price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.19% from the company's current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on KO. Truist Financial set a $88.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Friday, June 26th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of CocaCola from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of CocaCola from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on CocaCola from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on CocaCola from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CocaCola presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $95.76.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KO

CocaCola Stock Down 1.2%

KO traded down $1.05 on Thursday, hitting $88.03. The company had a trading volume of 5,997,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,395,199. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.53. CocaCola has a 12-month low of $65.35 and a 12-month high of $90.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.34.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.17 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 39.38%. The firm's revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.270-3.300 EPS. Analysts predict that CocaCola will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CocaCola

In other CocaCola news, Chairman James Quincey sold 436,296 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $34,960,398.48. Following the sale, the chairman owned 122,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,842,608.29. The trade was a 78.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $2,559,411.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $18,074,096.90. The trade was a 12.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 975,632 shares of company stock valued at $78,621,241 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CocaCola

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the fourth quarter worth about $3,865,807,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. increased its holdings in CocaCola by 867.2% in the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 14,432,190 shares of the company's stock worth $1,008,954,000 after buying an additional 12,939,959 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in CocaCola by 1,206.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,641,007 shares of the company's stock worth $743,913,000 after buying an additional 9,826,768 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in CocaCola by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,182,323 shares of the company's stock worth $2,809,146,000 after buying an additional 9,078,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in CocaCola by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,573,527 shares of the company's stock worth $879,015,000 after buying an additional 6,246,627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company's stock.

More CocaCola News

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong second-quarter performance remains the primary bullish catalyst. Coca-Cola reported adjusted EPS of $0.97, above the $0.93 consensus, while revenue rose 6.2% year over year to $13.37 billion, exceeding expectations. Global unit-case volume increased 5%, and management raised its 2026 outlook, including comparable EPS growth of approximately 9% to 10%. Coca-Cola Q2 2026 earnings call highlights

Coca-Cola reported adjusted EPS of $0.97, above the $0.93 consensus, while revenue rose 6.2% year over year to $13.37 billion, exceeding expectations. Global unit-case volume increased 5%, and management raised its 2026 outlook, including comparable EPS growth of approximately 9% to 10%. Positive Sentiment: World Cup marketing helped accelerate demand. Management said FIFA World Cup activation contributed to Coca-Cola’s strongest quarterly volume growth in 17 years. Pricing, product mix, zero-sugar beverages, and Fairlife also supported revenue and margin expansion. Coca-Cola lifts annual forecasts

Management said FIFA World Cup activation contributed to Coca-Cola’s strongest quarterly volume growth in 17 years. Pricing, product mix, zero-sugar beverages, and Fairlife also supported revenue and margin expansion. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment improved. Jefferies, TD Cowen, and Citigroup raised their price targets to $104, $100, and $100, respectively, while JPMorgan lifted its target to $96. The consensus rating remains bullish, supporting the longer-term investment case.

Jefferies, TD Cowen, and Citigroup raised their price targets to $104, $100, and $100, respectively, while JPMorgan lifted its target to $96. The consensus rating remains bullish, supporting the longer-term investment case. Neutral Sentiment: Most Fairlife production has resumed following a cyberattack, reducing the risk of a prolonged supply disruption but offering limited incremental upside. Fairlife production resumes

Most Fairlife production has resumed following a cyberattack, reducing the risk of a prolonged supply disruption but offering limited incremental upside. Negative Sentiment: Profit-taking and valuation are likely pressuring the stock. After gaining more than 20% in 2026 and trading at roughly 27 times earnings, Coca-Cola offers less valuation room for further near-term gains. HSBC downgraded the shares to Hold and said PepsiCo may provide better value.

After gaining more than 20% in 2026 and trading at roughly 27 times earnings, Coca-Cola offers less valuation room for further near-term gains. HSBC downgraded the shares to Hold and said PepsiCo may provide better value. Negative Sentiment: Insider Bruno Pietracci sold 75,727 shares for about $6.8 million under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan to cover tax withholding on vested equity awards. The planned, tax-related nature of the transaction makes it a limited bearish signal.

About CocaCola

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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