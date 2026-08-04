Argus Issues Positive Forecast for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Stock Price

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR - Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Argus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the asset manager's stock. Argus' target price points to a potential upside of 16.77% from the stock's previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $153.00 to $147.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $127.75.

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KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of KKR stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $107.04. 633,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,887,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $82.67 and a one year high of $152.10. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $96.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.78.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 14.41%.During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 5th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to purchase up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KKR & Co. Inc.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. SouthState Bank Corp raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 185.0% during the 4th quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 228 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company's stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting KKR & Co. Inc. this week:

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a global investment firm headquartered in New York City that specializes in private markets and alternative asset management. Founded in 1976 by Jerome Kohlberg Jr., Henry Kravis and George R. Roberts, the firm built its reputation in leveraged buyouts and has since expanded into a multi-strategy asset manager. KKR operates across private equity, credit, real assets (including real estate and infrastructure), growth equity and hedge fund strategies, offering a range of investment products and strategies for institutional and private investors.

KKR manages capital through traditional closed-end funds as well as customized vehicles such as separate accounts, co-investments, and listed investment vehicles.

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