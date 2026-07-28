Arista Networks (ANET) to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Arista Networks to announce earnings of $0.89 per share and revenue of $2.8303 billion for the quarter. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 38.32%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect Arista Networks to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Arista Networks Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of ANET stock opened at $170.44 on Tuesday. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $114.52 and a 12-month high of $189.82. The company has a market cap of $214.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 234,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.18, for a total value of $43,908,310.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 5,134,207 shares of the company's stock, valued at $961,020,866.26. This trade represents a 4.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 240,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.67, for a total transaction of $39,040,800.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 182,043,048 shares in the company, valued at $29,612,942,618.16. This represents a 0.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 2,264,983 shares of company stock worth $376,175,065 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prosperity Bancshares Inc acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth about $33,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Quattro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $181.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Truist Financial set a $175.00 target price on Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $189.74.

View Our Latest Analysis on ANET

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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