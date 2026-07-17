Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Receives Average Rating of "Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of "Buy" from the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-two have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $188.9474.

ANET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $175.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $187.00 target price (up from $177.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Arista Networks to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Arista Networks to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

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Arista Networks Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of ANET opened at $168.12 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $161.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.69 billion, a PE ratio of 57.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.60. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $106.99 and a 12-month high of $189.82.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 38.32%.The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 240,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.67, for a total transaction of $39,040,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 182,043,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,612,942,618.16. The trade was a 0.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.06, for a total value of $1,336,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 192,333 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $32,131,150.98. This trade represents a 3.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,092,983 shares of company stock worth $519,161,650. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,558,563,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 3,182.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,012,373 shares of the technology company's stock worth $525,741,000 after buying an additional 3,890,146 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,878,360 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,032,302,000 after buying an additional 2,934,098 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 86.0% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 4,240,951 shares of the technology company's stock worth $520,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $198,285,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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