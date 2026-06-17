Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Major Shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim Sells 260,000 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 260,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total transaction of $43,048,200.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 182,543,048 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,223,652,457.36. The trade was a 0.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Andreas Bechtolsheim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 5th, Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 220,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $34,744,600.00.

On Thursday, June 4th, Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 240,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $39,134,400.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 220,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total transaction of $34,509,200.00.

On Friday, May 22nd, Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 205,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.74, for a total transaction of $31,106,700.00.

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Arista Networks Stock Performance

ANET traded down $3.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.51. 6,214,587 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,334,179. The company's fifty day moving average price is $156.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.71. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $179.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.15 billion, a PE ratio of 56.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.61.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,189,629 shares of the technology company's stock worth $13,258,877,000 after buying an additional 1,188,799 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,970,697 shares of the technology company's stock worth $6,154,570,000 after buying an additional 628,146 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,171,766 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,870,618,000 after buying an additional 380,724 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,447,629 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,455,095,000 after buying an additional 477,625 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $1,558,563,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Arista Networks

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $176.00 to $173.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $186.47.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Arista Networks

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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