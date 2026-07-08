Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Sets New 1-Year High - What's Next?

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $181.27 and last traded at $180.9310, with a volume of 11852651 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $166.46.

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Arista Networks News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $187.00 price objective (up from $177.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Arista Networks from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $187.63.

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Arista Networks Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $227.83 billion, a PE ratio of 61.96, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.60. The firm's fifty day moving average is $158.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.68.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 428,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $75,944,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,209,207 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $924,321,690.08. The trade was a 7.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 260,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total transaction of $43,048,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 182,543,048 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,223,652,457.36. The trade was a 0.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 3,147,080 shares of company stock valued at $513,396,642 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Victrix Investment Advisors grew its stake in Arista Networks by 4.2% during the second quarter. Victrix Investment Advisors now owns 3,406 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 294 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 293,902 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $49,928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,674 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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