Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Stock Price Up 2.4% - What's Next?

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $170.16 and last traded at $165.5420. Approximately 8,068,554 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 8,717,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.74.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ANET. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $181.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Arista Networks to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $176.00 to $173.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and set a $195.00 price target (up from $184.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $187.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ANET

Arista Networks Stock Up 2.4%

The business's 50-day moving average price is $159.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.35. The company has a market capitalization of $208.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.61.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Arista Networks's revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arista Networks news, major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 260,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total value of $43,048,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 182,543,048 shares in the company, valued at $30,223,652,457.36. This represents a 0.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,809 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total value of $2,140,947.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,531.68. The trade was a 58.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 2,647,080 shares of company stock valued at $431,329,762 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intrua Financial LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 2.7% in the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the technology company's stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 247 shares of the technology company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the technology company's stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 16,085 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 870 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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