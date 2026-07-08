Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Stock Price Up 8.7% - Should You Buy?

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report)'s stock price shot up 8.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $181.27 and last traded at $180.9310. Approximately 11,857,868 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 8,789,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.46.

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Key Arista Networks News

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and set a $195.00 price target (up from $184.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Arista Networks from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Arista Networks from $176.00 to $173.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $187.63.

View Our Latest Report on ANET

Arista Networks Stock Up 8.7%

The business's fifty day moving average price is $158.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.83 billion, a PE ratio of 61.96, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.60.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 38.32%.The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company's revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 240,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.67, for a total transaction of $39,040,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 182,043,048 shares of the company's stock, valued at $29,612,942,618.16. This represents a 0.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.06, for a total transaction of $1,336,480.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 192,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,131,150.98. This represents a 3.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 3,147,080 shares of company stock worth $513,396,642 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sankala Group LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Main Street Group LTD purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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