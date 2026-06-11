Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Trading Up 3.1% - Here's Why

Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) rose 3.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $157.07 and last traded at $156.4570. Approximately 5,256,467 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 8,788,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.76.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Arista launched its 7060XE7 Series Ethernet platforms, offering 1.6 Tbps per port and up to 100 Tbps of switching capacity. The new products are aimed at surging AI infrastructure demand and reinforce Arista’s position as a key AI networking beneficiary. Article Title

Arista launched its 7060XE7 Series Ethernet platforms, offering 1.6 Tbps per port and up to 100 Tbps of switching capacity. The new products are aimed at surging AI infrastructure demand and reinforce Arista’s position as a key AI networking beneficiary. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank raised its FY2027 EPS estimate for Arista Networks, signaling continued confidence in earnings growth beyond the current year. Article Title

Erste Group Bank raised its FY2027 EPS estimate for Arista Networks, signaling continued confidence in earnings growth beyond the current year. Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary remains constructive, with multiple firms reiterating buy/overweight ratings and higher price targets, supporting the view that ANET can keep benefiting from strong AI-related networking demand. Article Title

Analyst commentary remains constructive, with multiple firms reiterating buy/overweight ratings and higher price targets, supporting the view that ANET can keep benefiting from strong AI-related networking demand. Neutral Sentiment: Broader market volatility tied to AI spending, interest rates, and growth concerns could keep trading choppy for high-multiple tech stocks like Arista, even if the company’s fundamentals remain strong. Article Title

Broader market volatility tied to AI spending, interest rates, and growth concerns could keep trading choppy for high-multiple tech stocks like Arista, even if the company’s fundamentals remain strong. Negative Sentiment: Major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim disclosed another large stock sale, adding to recent insider selling. The transactions were under a 10b5-1 plan, but repeated insider sales can still pressure sentiment. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Arista Networks to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $185.95.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arista Networks

Arista Networks Stock Up 3.1%

The firm has a market capitalization of $197.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $152.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.55.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 428,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $75,944,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,209,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,321,690.08. This represents a 7.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $39,134,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 331,848 shares in the company, valued at $54,111,134.88. This trade represents a 41.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 2,403,142 shares of company stock valued at $388,820,943 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Sankala Group LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company's stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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