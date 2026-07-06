Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Trading Up 9.6% - What's Next?

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) shot up 9.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $173.81 and last traded at $175.3870. Approximately 1,577,381 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 8,702,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.99.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANET has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $187.00 target price (up from $177.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $176.00 to $173.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $181.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Arista Networks from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $187.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Arista Networks

Arista Networks Stock Up 8.3%

The company has a market capitalization of $218.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.34, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.60. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $159.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.04.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 260,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total transaction of $43,048,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 182,543,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,223,652,457.36. The trade was a 0.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 428,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $75,944,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,209,207 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $924,321,690.08. This represents a 7.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 2,639,080 shares of company stock valued at $430,322,162 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 44,122 shares of the technology company's stock worth $7,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 45.1% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 8,420 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in Arista Networks by 6.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,311 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank lifted its position in Arista Networks by 8.6% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 345,293 shares of the technology company's stock worth $58,658,000 after buying an additional 27,324 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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