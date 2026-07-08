Arista Networks Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 47,931 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 65% compared to the average volume of 28,968 call options.

Get Arista Networks alerts: Sign Up

Arista Networks Trading Up 8.7%

ANET stock traded up $14.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.93. The company had a trading volume of 11,865,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,790,060. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.68. The company has a market capitalization of $227.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.96, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.60. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $102.68 and a 1 year high of $181.27.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Arista Networks's revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ANET. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Arista Networks to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Truist Financial set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Arista Networks to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up from $178.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Arista Networks from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $187.63.

View Our Latest Research Report on Arista Networks

Key Headlines Impacting Arista Networks

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kenneth Duda sold 26,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.42, for a total value of $4,456,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 472,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at $80,978,808. This represents a 5.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.06, for a total transaction of $1,336,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 192,333 shares of the company's stock, valued at $32,131,150.98. This represents a 3.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,147,080 shares of company stock valued at $513,396,642. Insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Main Street Group LTD bought a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $26,000. Sankala Group LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Arista Networks, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Arista Networks wasn't on the list.

While Arista Networks currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here