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Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Given New C$202.00 Price Target at Royal Bank Of Canada

Written by MarketBeat
July 10, 2026
Aritzia logo with Consumer Cyclical background
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Key Points

  • Royal Bank of Canada raised Aritzia’s price target from C$193 to C$202 and kept an outperform rating, implying about 26.4% upside from the previous close.
  • Several other brokers also turned more bullish, including BMO Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity, with the overall analyst consensus still at Moderate Buy and an average target of C$183.13.
  • Aritzia’s stock jumped to C$159.78 on heavy trading, and the company recently reported C$0.96 EPS on C$951.01 million in quarterly revenue, with analysts expecting 1.777 EPS for the full year.
  • Five stocks we like better than Aritzia.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ - Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from C$193.00 to C$202.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.42% from the company's previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$188.00 to C$196.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Aritzia from C$182.00 to C$193.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their price objective on Aritzia from C$155.00 to C$171.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Desjardins set a C$175.00 target price on Aritzia and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Aritzia from C$171.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of C$183.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ATZ

Aritzia Stock Performance

TSE ATZ traded up C$10.80 on Friday, hitting C$159.78. 1,225,130 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,285. The firm has a market cap of C$18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.03. The firm's 50-day moving average price is C$152.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$131.78. Aritzia has a fifty-two week low of C$70.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$174.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aritzia had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 10.31%.The firm had revenue of C$951.01 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Aritzia will post 1.7771148 EPS for the current year.

Aritzia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aritzia Inc is an integrated design house of exclusive fashion brands. It designs apparel and accessories for its collection of exclusive brands and sells them under the Aritzia banner. The category of products offered by the firm is blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, jumpsuits, and accessories. Its geographical segments include Canada and the United States. The company generates the majority of revenue from Retail, followed by eCommerce.

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Analyst Recommendations for Aritzia (TSE:ATZ)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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