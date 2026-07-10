Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target Raised to C$175.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$165.00 to C$175.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group's price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.53% from the company's current price.

ATZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$158.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$189.00 to C$204.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. TD set a C$183.00 target price on shares of Aritzia and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$182.00 to C$193.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$188.00 to C$196.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aritzia presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of C$183.13.

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Aritzia Stock Performance

Shares of Aritzia stock traded up C$10.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$159.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,225,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,285. The stock has a market cap of C$18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.93, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$152.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$131.78. Aritzia has a 12-month low of C$70.70 and a 12-month high of C$174.52.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. Aritzia had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of C$951.01 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Aritzia will post 1.7771148 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc is an integrated design house of exclusive fashion brands. It designs apparel and accessories for its collection of exclusive brands and sells them under the Aritzia banner. The category of products offered by the firm is blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, jumpsuits, and accessories. Its geographical segments include Canada and the United States. The company generates the majority of revenue from Retail, followed by eCommerce.

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