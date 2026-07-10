Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target Raised to C$196.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ - Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$188.00 to C$196.00 in a report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets' price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.67% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ATZ. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Aritzia from C$155.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Aritzia from C$158.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TD set a C$183.00 price target on Aritzia and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Desjardins set a C$175.00 price objective on shares of Aritzia and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$155.00 to C$171.00 in a report on Sunday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of C$183.13.

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Aritzia Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:ATZ traded up C$10.80 on Friday, reaching C$159.78. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,225,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,285. Aritzia has a 52-week low of C$70.70 and a 52-week high of C$174.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.93, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.03. The stock's 50-day moving average is C$152.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$131.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$951.01 million for the quarter. Aritzia had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 10.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aritzia will post 1.7771148 EPS for the current year.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc is an integrated design house of exclusive fashion brands. It designs apparel and accessories for its collection of exclusive brands and sells them under the Aritzia banner. The category of products offered by the firm is blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, jumpsuits, and accessories. Its geographical segments include Canada and the United States. The company generates the majority of revenue from Retail, followed by eCommerce.

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