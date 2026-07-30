Arlo Technologies (ARLO) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share and revenue of $148.9430 million for the quarter. Arlo Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.17-0.230 EPS. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

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Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $150.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $139.72 million. Arlo Technologies had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 5.47%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Arlo Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Arlo Technologies Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE ARLO opened at $14.48 on Thursday. Arlo Technologies has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $19.94. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $13.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.39. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.65 and a beta of 1.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder sold 65,000 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $1,020,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 499,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,848,194.50. The trade was a 11.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arlo Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARLO. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 452,697 shares of the company's stock worth $6,333,000 after acquiring an additional 98,269 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 88,651 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 13,167 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,776,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 96,008 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 10,507 shares during the period. Finally, Numerai GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $404,000. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARLO. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research note on Sunday. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Arlo Technologies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Arlo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $20.00 price objective on Arlo Technologies in a report on Monday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Arlo Technologies

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc NYSE: ARLO is a provider of smart home security products and services designed for residential and small business customers. The company offers a portfolio of wireless and Wi-Fi-enabled security cameras, video doorbells, smart lighting solutions, and associated accessories. Arlo integrates advanced video analytics, motion detection, cloud storage, and two-way audio capabilities to deliver end-to-end security and monitoring solutions accessible through mobile applications and web interfaces.

Founded as a division of Netgear, Inc in 2014 and spun off as an independent public company in 2018, Arlo Technologies has established a presence in North America, Europe, Australia and parts of Asia.

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