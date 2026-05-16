Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.3333.

A number of research firms have commented on ARLO. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Arlo Technologies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

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Read Our Latest Research Report on ARLO

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 153,433 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $2,114,306.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,168,866 shares in the company, valued at $16,106,973.48. The trade was a 11.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 25,525 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $351,734.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 583,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,038,755.92. This trade represents a 4.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 530,478 shares of company stock worth $7,542,693 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 154.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 114,335 shares of the company's stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 69,440 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 3,659,888 shares of the company's stock worth $52,080,000 after acquiring an additional 83,276 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its position in Arlo Technologies by 245.6% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,169,490 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,642,000 after purchasing an additional 831,108 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its position in Arlo Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 20,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Arlo Technologies by 313.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 299,435 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 227,074 shares in the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arlo Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE ARLO opened at $12.35 on Friday. Arlo Technologies has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $19.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 45.76 and a beta of 1.60.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. Arlo Technologies had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $150.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Arlo Technologies's revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Arlo Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.17-0.230 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Arlo Technologies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 4th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc NYSE: ARLO is a provider of smart home security products and services designed for residential and small business customers. The company offers a portfolio of wireless and Wi-Fi-enabled security cameras, video doorbells, smart lighting solutions, and associated accessories. Arlo integrates advanced video analytics, motion detection, cloud storage, and two-way audio capabilities to deliver end-to-end security and monitoring solutions accessible through mobile applications and web interfaces.

Founded as a division of Netgear, Inc in 2014 and spun off as an independent public company in 2018, Arlo Technologies has established a presence in North America, Europe, Australia and parts of Asia.

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