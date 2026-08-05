ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Stock Price Down 2.1% - What's Next?

ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM - Get Free Report) shares fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $268.62 and last traded at $274.58. Approximately 4,406,250 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 8,556,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $280.56.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

ARM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on ARM from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $500.00 price objective on ARM in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on ARM from $360.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $285.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on ARM

ARM Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $293.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 283.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 3.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $326.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.78.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.26 billion. ARM had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.25%.ARM's quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. ARM has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.430-0.510 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jason Child sold 31,920 shares of ARM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.54, for a total transaction of $7,231,156.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 174,232 shares of the company's stock, valued at $39,470,517.28. This trade represents a 15.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Laura Kathleen Bartels sold 11,306 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.70, for a total transaction of $4,439,866.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,135 shares in the company, valued at $4,765,414.50. This represents a 48.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 216,049 shares of company stock worth $52,101,605 over the last 90 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARM

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in ARM by 18.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 406 shares of the company's stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of ARM by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company's stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of ARM by 6.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,681 shares of the company's stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ARM by 5.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company's stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of ARM by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 2,045 shares of the company's stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ARM

Arm Limited NASDAQ: ARM is a global semiconductor IP company best known for designing energy-efficient processor architectures and related technologies that underpin a wide range of computing devices. Founded in 1990 as a joint venture between Acorn Computers, Apple and VLSI Technology and headquartered in Cambridge, England, Arm develops the ARM instruction set architectures and core processor designs that chipmakers license and integrate into custom system-on-chip (SoC) products. The company operates a licensing and royalty business model rather than manufacturing chips itself.

Arm's product portfolio includes CPU core families (such as Cortex and Neoverse lines), GPU and multimedia IP (Mali), neural processing units (Ethos) and a suite of system and physical IP blocks.

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