Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHRT) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHRT - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.3750.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AHRT. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi boosted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 44,107 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 46,791 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 268.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 71,905 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 52,397 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.35% of the company's stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Down 0.6%

Armada Hoffler Properties stock opened at $7.07 on Thursday. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 1-year low of $5.13 and a 1-year high of $7.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 1.06.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHRT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $40.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.43 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.91%. Armada Hoffler Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.510-0.550 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Armada Hoffler Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 24th. Armada Hoffler Properties's dividend payout ratio is presently -164.71%.

Armada Hoffler Properties declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 14th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 15% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of retail, office and mixed-use properties. The company’s portfolio primarily comprises neighborhood and community shopping centers, urban infill retail sites and select office buildings located in high-growth markets. Armada Hoffler also provides in-house property management and leasing services, leveraging its vertically integrated platform to enhance asset value and tenant satisfaction.

Founded on a legacy of commercial real estate development dating back to the 1970s, Armada Hoffler went public in 2016 through a strategic combination of private real estate entities.

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