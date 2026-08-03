Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHRT) Announces Earnings Results

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHRT - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09), Zacks reports. Armada Hoffler Properties had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.91%. Armada Hoffler Properties updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.530-0.570 EPS.

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Armada Hoffler Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AHRT traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.96. The company had a trading volume of 764,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,811. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 52 week low of $5.13 and a 52 week high of $7.71. The business's 50-day moving average is $6.93 and its 200 day moving average is $6.51. The company has a market cap of $700.44 million, a P/E ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Armada Hoffler Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.1%. Armada Hoffler Properties's payout ratio is -164.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Armada Hoffler Properties

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 1,030.1% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 827,964 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $5,804,000 after buying an additional 754,701 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 310.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 980,456 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $6,883,000 after acquiring an additional 741,530 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,557,017 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $10,697,000 after acquiring an additional 496,620 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 266.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 467,830 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 340,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 434.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 384,421 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 312,516 shares in the last quarter. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Armada Hoffler Properties declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 15% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Research raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $7.38.

Read Our Latest Report on Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of retail, office and mixed-use properties. The company’s portfolio primarily comprises neighborhood and community shopping centers, urban infill retail sites and select office buildings located in high-growth markets. Armada Hoffler also provides in-house property management and leasing services, leveraging its vertically integrated platform to enhance asset value and tenant satisfaction.

Founded on a legacy of commercial real estate development dating back to the 1970s, Armada Hoffler went public in 2016 through a strategic combination of private real estate entities.

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