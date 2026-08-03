Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHRT) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHRT - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.530-0.570 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.580. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on AHRT. Zacks Research raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Armada Hoffler Properties from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Armada Hoffler Properties has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $7.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AHRT

Armada Hoffler Properties Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.96. The stock had a trading volume of 764,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,811. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 12 month low of $5.13 and a 12 month high of $7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.51. The stock has a market cap of $700.44 million, a PE ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 1.07.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHRT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.09). Armada Hoffler Properties had a positive return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 6.87%.Armada Hoffler Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.530-0.570 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Armada Hoffler Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.1%. Armada Hoffler Properties's dividend payout ratio is currently -164.71%.

Armada Hoffler Properties announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 14th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 15% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Armada Hoffler Properties

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AHRT. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.9% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 44,107 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 46,791 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 268.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 71,905 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 52,397 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $339,000. Institutional investors own 66.35% of the company's stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of retail, office and mixed-use properties. The company’s portfolio primarily comprises neighborhood and community shopping centers, urban infill retail sites and select office buildings located in high-growth markets. Armada Hoffler also provides in-house property management and leasing services, leveraging its vertically integrated platform to enhance asset value and tenant satisfaction.

Founded on a legacy of commercial real estate development dating back to the 1970s, Armada Hoffler went public in 2016 through a strategic combination of private real estate entities.

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