Armstrong World Industries (AWI) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Armstrong World Industries to post earnings of $1.82 per share and revenue of $409.8590 million for the quarter. Armstrong World Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.350 EPS. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

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Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.06). Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 37.80%. The business had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Armstrong World Industries to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of AWI stock opened at $180.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Armstrong World Industries has a 1 year low of $128.65 and a 1 year high of $206.08. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $175.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.32.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a $0.339 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Armstrong World Industries's payout ratio is presently 19.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $210.00.

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Institutional Trading of Armstrong World Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 18,679.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,279,086 shares of the construction company's stock worth $244,433,000 after buying an additional 1,272,275 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 961,185 shares of the construction company's stock worth $183,682,000 after buying an additional 69,849 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 807,605 shares of the construction company's stock worth $154,333,000 after buying an additional 48,925 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 533,324 shares of the construction company's stock worth $101,918,000 after buying an additional 30,588 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 493,726 shares of the construction company's stock worth $94,351,000 after buying an additional 33,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company's stock.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of commercial ceiling and wall solutions. The company offers a diverse portfolio of acoustical, decorative and specialty ceiling systems designed to enhance interior environments in offices, healthcare facilities, schools, retail outlets and other non-residential settings. Through its focus on performance, aesthetics and sustainability, Armstrong World Industries addresses both functional and design requirements for architects, contractors and building owners.

Armstrong's product range includes mineral fiber, fiberglass, wood wool, metal and stone wool ceiling panels, as well as suspension and grid systems.

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