Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Given New $210.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI - Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from $216.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the construction company's stock. Bank of America's price target points to a potential upside of 16.96% from the company's previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $210.00.

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Armstrong World Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AWI opened at $179.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Armstrong World Industries has a fifty-two week low of $128.65 and a fifty-two week high of $206.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.80. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.32.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.06). Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 37.80% and a net margin of 19.05%.The business had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Armstrong World Industries's revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Armstrong World Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.350 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Armstrong World Industries

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the construction company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 177 shares of the construction company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 426.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the construction company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company's stock.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of commercial ceiling and wall solutions. The company offers a diverse portfolio of acoustical, decorative and specialty ceiling systems designed to enhance interior environments in offices, healthcare facilities, schools, retail outlets and other non-residential settings. Through its focus on performance, aesthetics and sustainability, Armstrong World Industries addresses both functional and design requirements for architects, contractors and building owners.

Armstrong's product range includes mineral fiber, fiberglass, wood wool, metal and stone wool ceiling panels, as well as suspension and grid systems.

Further Reading

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