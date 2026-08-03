ARQ (ARQ) Expected to Post Earnings on Monday

ARQ (NASDAQ:ARQ - Get Free Report) is expected to release its results after the market closes on Monday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.01 per share and revenue of $28.5680 million for the quarter.

ARQ (NASDAQ:ARQ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). ARQ had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 43.93%.The business had revenue of $29.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $27.75 million. On average, analysts expect ARQ to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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ARQ Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ ARQ traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.99. The stock had a trading volume of 16,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,235. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $85.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.58. ARQ has a 12 month low of $1.54 and a 12 month high of $7.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARQ. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of ARQ in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ARQ from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ARQ currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $5.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARQ

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARQ

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARQ by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 766,025 shares of the company's stock worth $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 67,430 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in ARQ by 65.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,607 shares of the company's stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 17,688 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of ARQ by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 61,364 shares of the company's stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 8,722 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of ARQ by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,739 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors own 18.49% of the company's stock.

ARQ Company Profile

Arq, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to the power generation industry. The company operates through the following Segments: Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes the Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager. The Advanced Purification Technologies segment refers to the sale of Activated Carbon Injection and Dry Sorbent Injection equipment systems, chemical sales, consulting services, and other sales related to the reduction of emissions in the coal-fired electric generation process and the electric utility industry.

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