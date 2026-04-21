Arq, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQ) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Arq, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQ - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

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A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARQ shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of ARQ from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of ARQ from $7.50 to $5.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of ARQ in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st.

View Our Latest Research Report on ARQ

ARQ Stock Up 0.4%

NASDAQ ARQ opened at $2.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. ARQ has a 1-year low of $1.54 and a 1-year high of $7.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average of $3.83. The company has a market cap of $95.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.08.

ARQ (NASDAQ:ARQ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). ARQ had a negative net margin of 43.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $29.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.59 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that ARQ will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARQ

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARQ. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in ARQ by 168.8% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,373,444 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,834,000 after acquiring an additional 862,525 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ARQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in ARQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,653,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in ARQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, GatePass Capital LLC bought a new position in ARQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $637,000. 18.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARQ Company Profile

Arq, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to the power generation industry. The company operates through the following Segments: Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes the Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager. The Advanced Purification Technologies segment refers to the sale of Activated Carbon Injection and Dry Sorbent Injection equipment systems, chemical sales, consulting services, and other sales related to the reduction of emissions in the coal-fired electric generation process and the electric utility industry.

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