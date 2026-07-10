ARQ (NASDAQ:ARQ) Stock Price Up 1.8% - Here's What Happened

Shares of Arq, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQ - Get Free Report) rose 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.25 and last traded at $2.25. Approximately 116,386 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 481,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARQ. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of ARQ in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ARQ from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $7.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ARQ

ARQ Trading Up 1.8%

The company's 50 day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $96.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.00.

ARQ (NASDAQ:ARQ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). ARQ had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 43.93%.The business had revenue of $29.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $27.75 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Arq, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARQ

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARQ. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of ARQ by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,458,444 shares of the company's stock worth $4,769,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in ARQ by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 919,640 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 62,988 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ARQ by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 778,142 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ARQ by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 561,888 shares of the company's stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in ARQ in the third quarter worth approximately $4,015,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.49% of the company's stock.

ARQ Company Profile

Arq, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to the power generation industry. The company operates through the following Segments: Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes the Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager. The Advanced Purification Technologies segment refers to the sale of Activated Carbon Injection and Dry Sorbent Injection equipment systems, chemical sales, consulting services, and other sales related to the reduction of emissions in the coal-fired electric generation process and the electric utility industry.

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