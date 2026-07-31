Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $222.00.

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Several research firms have recently commented on ARW. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Arrow Electronics in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Arrow Electronics from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Arrow Electronics from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Arrow Electronics from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th.

Read Our Latest Report on Arrow Electronics

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $648,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 12,626 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,727,216. This trade represents a 19.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Nowak sold 3,473 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.99, for a total transaction of $732,768.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 48,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,303,696.65. This trade represents a 6.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrow Electronics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the second quarter worth $1,687,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.3% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 7,818 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 92.0% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,116 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 6.7% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 15,736 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,820 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company's stock.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of ARW stock opened at $213.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.20. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $215.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.77. Arrow Electronics has a one year low of $101.79 and a one year high of $237.33.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $5.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $2.30. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Arrow Electronics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.32-4.520 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics will post 19.15 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics NYSE: ARW is a global provider of products, services and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. The company offers a broad portfolio of semiconductors, passives, connectors, electromechanical devices and embedded solutions, serving customers across diverse end markets including automotive, communications, computing, aerospace, defense and healthcare. Through its extensive supplier relationships, Arrow enables design engineers to identify and procure components required for the development of new electronic systems and devices.

In addition to component distribution, Arrow delivers value-added services such as design engineering support, supply chain management, global logistics and technical training.

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