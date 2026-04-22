Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Given Consensus Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $136.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th.

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Arrow Electronics Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE:ARW opened at $177.81 on Wednesday. Arrow Electronics has a one year low of $101.79 and a one year high of $179.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $151.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The technology company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.84. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics's quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Arrow Electronics has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.130-2.330 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William F. Austen bought 3,960 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $151.87 per share, for a total transaction of $601,405.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 44,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,791,930.14. This represents a 9.71% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Nowak sold 12,699 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.09, for a total transaction of $1,994,885.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 43,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,834,828.81. This represents a 22.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,199 shares of company stock worth $3,009,786. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARW. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 45.9% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,748 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 6,523 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 8.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 199,971 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $20,763,000 after purchasing an additional 14,886 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 68.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company's stock.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics NYSE: ARW is a global provider of products, services and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. The company offers a broad portfolio of semiconductors, passives, connectors, electromechanical devices and embedded solutions, serving customers across diverse end markets including automotive, communications, computing, aerospace, defense and healthcare. Through its extensive supplier relationships, Arrow enables design engineers to identify and procure components required for the development of new electronic systems and devices.

In addition to component distribution, Arrow delivers value-added services such as design engineering support, supply chain management, global logistics and technical training.

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