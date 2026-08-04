Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.13), FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $75.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.17 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 48.38% and a negative return on equity of 55.09%. The firm's revenue was up 171.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.26) earnings per share.

Here are the key takeaways from Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals' conference call:

Phase III SHASTA-3 and SHASTA-4 both met all primary and prespecified secondary endpoints , with median triglyceride reductions of 79% and 81% and a 78% reduction in pooled acute pancreatitis events versus placebo. Arrowhead reported a 100% reduction in events among the highest-risk subgroup, though detailed data remain subject to the upcoming ESC presentation.

, with median triglyceride reductions of 79% and 81% and a 78% reduction in pooled acute pancreatitis events versus placebo. Arrowhead reported a 100% reduction in events among the highest-risk subgroup, though detailed data remain subject to the upcoming ESC presentation. REDEMPLO’s U.S. FCS launch continued to gain traction, with prescriptions more than doubling sequentially, over 400 unique prescribers, and approximately $2.4 million in quarterly commercial revenue. The company also reported approvals in Australia and the European Union, expanding its approved footprint to five geographies.

Arrowhead acquired a priority review voucher for $215 million, which it expects could shorten FDA review of the planned SHTG supplemental NDA from 10 months to six months. The company plans to submit the sNDA by the end of 2026 and is preparing to expand its field organization from about 5,000 to more than 20,000 healthcare-provider targets.

The pipeline has several potential catalysts, including September data for ARO-DIMER-PA and the ARO-MAPT CNS delivery program, plus fourth-quarter updates for ARO-INHBE and ARO-ALK7. Management expects 23 candidates in clinical trials by year-end, but most programs remain early-stage and carry substantial development risk.

Arrowhead’s quarterly net loss widened to $194.3 million from $175.2 million year over year, while operating expenses rose to approximately $245 million as R&D and commercialization investments increased. The company held about $1.6 billion in cash and investments, but expects continued spending on clinical development, regulatory work, manufacturing, and potential SHTG launch preparation.

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Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR traded up $3.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.59. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,031,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,464,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.23. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.67 and a beta of 1.26. The business's 50 day moving average price is $79.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.85. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $95.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARWR has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $126.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, B. Riley Financial increased their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $96.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARWR

Insider Transactions at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Hongbo Lu sold 2,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $228,333.60. Following the sale, the director owned 52,012 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,998,682.56. This represents a 5.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,241 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,226 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,018 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,154 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $29,000. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Since its founding in 2008, Arrowhead has leveraged its proprietary delivery platform—known internally as the Advanced RNAi Compound (ARC) technology—to silence disease-causing genes in patients suffering from genetically defined diseases. The company's approach aims to offer durable, targeted treatments across a range of therapeutic areas.

The company's pipeline includes multiple candidates in various stages of development.

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