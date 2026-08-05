Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) Director Saiyed Atiq Raza Sells 70,000 Shares of Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP - Get Free Report) Director Saiyed Atiq Raza sold 70,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $2,100,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Saiyed Atiq Raza also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Saiyed Atiq Raza sold 20,839 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $779,170.21.

On Monday, June 1st, Saiyed Atiq Raza sold 70,000 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $2,521,400.00.

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Arteris Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of AIP traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.93. 521,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,745. The company's fifty day moving average price is $36.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.15 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Arteris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $50.26.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.03 million. Equities research analysts predict that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AIP. Wall Street Zen lowered Arteris from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Arteris from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Northland Securities set a $38.00 price objective on Arteris in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Arteris from $16.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Arteris from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $38.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AIP

Institutional Trading of Arteris

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Arteris during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Arteris by 33.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,150 shares of the company's stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Arteris by 75.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,053 shares of the company's stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Arteris by 366.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,023 shares of the company's stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Arteris in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.36% of the company's stock.

Arteris Company Profile

Arteris, Inc is a fabless semiconductor intellectual property (IP) company specializing in on-chip interconnect solutions and system IP for advanced integrated circuits. The company's core products include its FlexNoC network-on-chip (NoC) fabrics, Ncore cache coherent interconnect IP, and CodaCache memory subsystem IP. These technologies enable semiconductor and systems companies to design scalable, energy-efficient chips for applications ranging from automotive and artificial intelligence (AI) to 5G communications and high-performance computing.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Arteris serves a global customer base across North America, Europe, and Asia.

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