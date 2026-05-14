Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) Trading Up 7.9% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP - Get Free Report) were up 7.9% on Thursday after TD Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $40.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock. Arteris traded as high as $37.99 and last traded at $38.3510. Approximately 431,271 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 575,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.55.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Arteris from $16.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities set a $24.00 price objective on Arteris in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Arteris from $20.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Arteris in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Arteris from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $37.75.

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Insider Transactions at Arteris

In related news, major shareholder Bayview Legacy, Llc sold 70,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $1,332,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 9,119,071 shares in the company, valued at $173,627,111.84. This trade represents a 0.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO K Charles Janac sold 70,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $1,332,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 9,119,071 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $173,627,111.84. This represents a 0.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 866,923 shares of company stock worth $18,543,293. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arteris News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Arteris this week:

Positive Sentiment: Arteris delivered a smaller-than-expected Q1 loss of $0.03 per share, beating estimates and improving from a $0.09 loss a year ago, which supports the recent stock strength. Article Title

Arteris delivered a smaller-than-expected Q1 loss of $0.03 per share, beating estimates and improving from a $0.09 loss a year ago, which supports the recent stock strength. Positive Sentiment: Revenue of $22.94 million topped expectations, reinforcing confidence that demand and execution are improving. Article Title

Revenue of $22.94 million topped expectations, reinforcing confidence that demand and execution are improving. Positive Sentiment: Management raised second-quarter and full-year 2026 revenue guidance, signaling that momentum may continue into the rest of the year. Article Title

Management raised second-quarter and full-year 2026 revenue guidance, signaling that momentum may continue into the rest of the year. Positive Sentiment: Rosenblatt Securities sharply raised its price target from $20 to $38 and reiterated a Buy rating, adding to the bullish sentiment around the stock. Article Title

Rosenblatt Securities sharply raised its price target from $20 to $38 and reiterated a Buy rating, adding to the bullish sentiment around the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Arteris also released its earnings call transcript and presentation, which may provide more detail on growth drivers and profitability progress. Article Title

Arteris also released its earnings call transcript and presentation, which may provide more detail on growth drivers and profitability progress. Neutral Sentiment: The company disclosed a new shareholder-rights risk item, which adds a cautionary note but appears secondary to the strong earnings story. Article Title

The company disclosed a new shareholder-rights risk item, which adds a cautionary note but appears secondary to the strong earnings story. Negative Sentiment: Insider and major shareholder Bayview Legacy, LLC sold 70,000 shares, a potential overhang even though the sale was modest relative to its remaining stake. Article Title

Institutional Trading of Arteris

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIP. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arteris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,361,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arteris by 725.7% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 621,625 shares of the company's stock worth $6,278,000 after acquiring an additional 546,341 shares during the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Arteris by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 400,000 shares of the company's stock worth $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Arteris by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 132,079 shares of the company's stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 49,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntleigh Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arteris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,832,000. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arteris Trading Up 7.0%

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.22 and a beta of 1.93.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.03 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

About Arteris

Arteris, Inc is a fabless semiconductor intellectual property (IP) company specializing in on-chip interconnect solutions and system IP for advanced integrated circuits. The company's core products include its FlexNoC network-on-chip (NoC) fabrics, Ncore cache coherent interconnect IP, and CodaCache memory subsystem IP. These technologies enable semiconductor and systems companies to design scalable, energy-efficient chips for applications ranging from automotive and artificial intelligence (AI) to 5G communications and high-performance computing.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Arteris serves a global customer base across North America, Europe, and Asia.

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