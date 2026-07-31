Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Truist Financial Analyst Says

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $225.00 to $265.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "hold" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Truist Financial's price objective points to a potential upside of 3.33% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AJG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $261.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $250.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $283.29.

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Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of AJG stock opened at $256.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $230.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.91. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $190.75 and a 52 week high of $313.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.88 billion, a PE ratio of 41.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.50.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.03. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $618,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 47,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,850,714. This represents a 5.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,390,446 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $8,123,534,000 after buying an additional 217,136 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,613,371 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,264,359,000 after acquiring an additional 830,252 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,953,598 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,834,682,000 after purchasing an additional 62,518 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,925,062,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,887,538 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,523,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company's stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: Adjusted earnings were $2.84 per share , ahead of the $2.81 consensus estimate and up from $2.33 a year earlier. Total revenue before reimbursements reached approximately $3.96 billion , up about 24% year over year. Arthur J. Gallagher Q2 earnings report

Adjusted earnings were , ahead of the $2.81 consensus estimate and up from $2.33 a year earlier. Total revenue before reimbursements reached approximately , up about 24% year over year. Positive Sentiment: Brokerage and Risk Management revenue also grew 24%, including 6% organic growth . Management highlighted strategic expansion and continued acquisition activity, suggesting Gallagher is maintaining solid top-line momentum despite concerns about slowing insurance-broker growth. AJG Q2 2026 earnings call highlights

Brokerage and Risk Management revenue also grew 24%, including . Management highlighted strategic expansion and continued acquisition activity, suggesting Gallagher is maintaining solid top-line momentum despite concerns about slowing insurance-broker growth. Positive Sentiment: The company repurchased roughly 900,000 shares for $170 million during the quarter, providing additional support for per-share value. Gallagher also declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.70 per share. AJG quarterly dividend announcement

The company repurchased roughly during the quarter, providing additional support for per-share value. Gallagher also declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.70 per share. Neutral Sentiment: Management’s reported outlook remains centered on approximately 6% organic growth for 2026. Investors will likely focus on whether Gallagher can sustain that pace as insurance pricing moderates and acquisition-driven growth becomes a larger component of results. AJG Q2 2026 earnings call transcript

Management’s reported outlook remains centered on approximately 6% organic growth for 2026. Investors will likely focus on whether Gallagher can sustain that pace as insurance pricing moderates and acquisition-driven growth becomes a larger component of results. Negative Sentiment: Revenue of roughly $3.95 billion came in below the $4.01 billion analyst estimate. Separate reported figures showed net earnings declining to $324 million from $368 million, with diluted GAAP EPS falling to $1.25 from $1.40, creating a less favorable headline comparison despite the adjusted EPS beat. AJG Q2 revenue report

Revenue of roughly $3.95 billion came in below the $4.01 billion analyst estimate. Separate reported figures showed net earnings declining to $324 million from $368 million, with diluted GAAP EPS falling to $1.25 from $1.40, creating a less favorable headline comparison despite the adjusted EPS beat. Negative Sentiment: Before earnings, the stock had faced pressure from sector-wide concerns that strong broker revenue growth was masking weaker underlying organic trends. That caution may continue because AJG trades at a relatively elevated valuation, with a P/E ratio above 40. AJG pre-earnings stock analysis

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co is a global insurance brokerage and risk management firm headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Founded in 1927 by Arthur J. Gallagher, the company has grown from a regional broker into an international professional services organization that arranges insurance, provides consulting and designs risk-transfer solutions for commercial, industrial, public sector and individual clients.

The company's core activities include property and casualty insurance brokerage, employee benefits consulting and administration, and a range of risk management services.

Further Reading

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