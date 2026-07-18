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Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Follow Now - July 18th

Written by MarketBeat
July 18, 2026
Hut 8 logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Five AI-related stocks are highlighted as the names to watch on July 18: Hut 8, SoundHound AI, Tempus AI, SentinelOne, and Fluence Energy. MarketBeat says these were among the AI stocks with the highest dollar trading volume in recent days.
  • Each company plays a different role in the AI theme, from Hut 8’s data center and computing operations to SoundHound’s voice AI, Tempus AI’s healthcare precision medicine tools, SentinelOne’s AI-driven cybersecurity, and Fluence Energy’s AI-enabled energy storage software.
  • The article frames artificial intelligence stocks broadly as companies that develop, use, or support AI technologies, including software, automation, data analytics, and infrastructure. It suggests investors are watching these businesses for growth as AI adoption expands across industries.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Hut 8, SoundHound AI, Tempus AI, SentinelOne, and Fluence Energy are the five Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Artificial intelligence stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, use, or support AI technologies, such as machine learning, automation, data analytics, semiconductors, and AI-enabled software. For stock market investors, the term typically refers to companies viewed as having significant growth potential because they are helping build or benefit from the expansion of artificial intelligence. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.

Hut 8 (HUT)

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HUT

SoundHound AI (SOUN)

SoundHound AI, Inc. develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SOUN

Tempus AI (TEM)

Tempus AI Inc. is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TEM

SentinelOne (S)

SentinelOne, Inc. operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Read Our Latest Research Report on S

Fluence Energy (FLNC)

Fluence Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FLNC

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Hut 8 Right Now?

Before you consider Hut 8, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Hut 8 wasn't on the list.

While Hut 8 currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Infrastructure's Backbone: 10 Stocks Powering the AI Buildout Cover
The Infrastructure's Backbone: 10 Stocks Powering the AI Buildout

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