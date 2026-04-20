Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARTV) Raised to "Hold" at Wall Street Zen

Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARTV - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Monday.

ARTV has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $18.67.

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Artiva Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Artiva Biotherapeutics stock opened at $12.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.46. Artiva Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.47 and a twelve month high of $13.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.94 and a 200-day moving average of $4.67.

Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARTV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.03. Equities analysts anticipate that Artiva Biotherapeutics will post -4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics by 225.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,145 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 11,190 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Artiva Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of allogeneic “off-the-shelf” cell therapies for cancer. The company's proprietary platform leverages natural killer (NK) cells engineered to express chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) or other targeting modalities, with the goal of delivering potent anti-tumor activity while minimizing the safety and supply limitations associated with patient-derived (autologous) approaches.

Artiva's pipeline includes multiple lead product candidates designed to address both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

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