Artivion (AORT) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Artivion (NYSE:AORT - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Artivion to announce earnings of $0.0088 per share and revenue of $120.0170 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

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Artivion Stock Performance

Shares of AORT stock opened at $27.52 on Thursday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $22.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 114.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Artivion has a 12 month low of $19.16 and a 12 month high of $48.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AORT. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Artivion from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Citizens Jmp cut their price target on Artivion from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of Artivion in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $45.00 target price on Artivion in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Artivion in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $44.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AORT

Insider Activity at Artivion

In related news, SVP Andrew M. Green sold 44,001 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $910,820.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 60,259 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,247,361.30. This trade represents a 42.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Artivion

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Artivion in the third quarter worth $297,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Artivion by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the company's stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Artivion by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 5,504 shares of the company's stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Artivion in the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Artivion by 161.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,940 shares of the company's stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Artivion Company Profile

Artivion, Inc NYSE: AORT is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and markets implantable tissue products and surgical devices for cardiac and vascular surgery. The company’s portfolio includes biologic implants derived from human and animal tissue, such as allografts and xenografts, as well as synthetic scaffolds and surgical adhesives. These products are designed to repair, reinforce or replace damaged cardiovascular and thoracic tissues during procedures such as aortic repair, heart valve surgery and vascular reconstruction.

Originally founded in 1984 under the name CryoLife, the company rebranded as Artivion in early 2022 to reflect its broader mission in cardiovascular innovation.

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