Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT - Get Free Report) has received an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.1667.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Artivion from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Artivion from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $45.00 target price on shares of Artivion in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of Artivion in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Artivion in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th.

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Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Andrew M. Green sold 44,001 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $910,820.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 60,259 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,247,361.30. This represents a 42.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Artivion

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Artivion by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,170,089 shares of the company's stock valued at $144,588,000 after acquiring an additional 141,030 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Artivion by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,256,742 shares of the company's stock worth $102,930,000 after purchasing an additional 18,248 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Artivion by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,584,920 shares of the company's stock worth $72,288,000 after purchasing an additional 44,641 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Artivion by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,372,572 shares of the company's stock valued at $62,603,000 after purchasing an additional 55,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Artivion in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,044,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company's stock.

Artivion Stock Performance

Shares of AORT stock opened at $27.67 on Friday. Artivion has a 1 year low of $19.16 and a 1 year high of $48.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 115.30 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.86.

About Artivion

Artivion, Inc NYSE: AORT is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and markets implantable tissue products and surgical devices for cardiac and vascular surgery. The company’s portfolio includes biologic implants derived from human and animal tissue, such as allografts and xenografts, as well as synthetic scaffolds and surgical adhesives. These products are designed to repair, reinforce or replace damaged cardiovascular and thoracic tissues during procedures such as aortic repair, heart valve surgery and vascular reconstruction.

Originally founded in 1984 under the name CryoLife, the company rebranded as Artivion in early 2022 to reflect its broader mission in cardiovascular innovation.

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